Partners Capital Continues to Expand and Diversify its Senior Management Team in London and Boston

LONDON and BOSTON, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Partners Capital, the leading global Outsourced Investment Office with $22 billion of assets under management, has announced two additions to the Partnership with the promotions of David Shushan and Toby Joll, from Managing Director to Partner. Four other promotions from Senior Principal to Managing Director were announced. This takes the firm to 17 Partners and Managing Directors, led by Stan Miranda as Founder and CEO.

Based in Boston, David Shushan was promoted to Partner. Shushan joined Partners Capital in 2008 from McKinsey & Company and is responsible for the firm's US Taxable Client Strategy as well as managing many of the largest US private client accounts.

Also being promoted to Partner after seven years at the company and 22 years in industry is Toby Joll. Joll is based in the London office and oversees the company's Global Client Management. He is also responsible for some of the firm's largest institutional clients including Guy's and St Thomas' Charity, the Royal Academy of Arts and a number of Oxbridge Colleges.

Shushan and Joll's addition to the Partnership follow three Partner additions last August and is reflective of the continued growth of the company. Stan Miranda, Chief Executive Officer of Partners Capital, said "With the continued growth of the Outsourced CIO business in the US and internationally, in particularly Europe and Asia, we have seen our own firm's revenue grow by over 20% per annum over the last five years. We see similar growth ahead of us which supports the need for more senior investment professionals leading the global team in our mission to take the most advanced proven institutional investment approach to sophisticated clients around the world."

The following promotions from Senior Principal to Managing Director were also announced:

Alex Band, Global Asset Class Head for Equities. Having joined Partners Capital in Boston from Bain Capital in 2013, Band manages the firm's Equities investment program globally. He is the Portfolio Manager of the Partners Capital's specialist equities fund, hedged equities fund as well as the firm's direct public equities investment program. He also advises the Research Foundation for The State University of New York.

Manoj Soni, Global Asset Class Head for Absolute Return and Credit. Soni joined Partners Capital in 2011 from Ivy Asset Management. He is the Co-Portfolio Manager for the company's flagship multi-asset class fund for offshore investors and also advises on a number of large European institutional clients from the London office.

Suzanne Streeter, Global Head of Private Markets. Based in Boston, Streeter is responsible for manager selection across Private Equity, Private Debt and Private Equity Real Estate. She joined the firm in 2015 having previously led the Private Equity investment program at Babson Capital Management and was a senior member of the Private Equity team at the Yale Investment Office.

Will Jagger joined the firm's London office in 2010 from L.E.K. Consulting. He is focused on portfolio management for ultra-high net worth individuals and charitable foundations, including the UK's Canal and River Trust and the Ditchley Foundation.

About Partners Capital

Founded in 2001, Partners Capital is a wholly independent Outsourced Investment Office (OCIO) primarily serving sophisticated institutions and senior investment professionals in Europe, North America and Asia. With offices in Boston, New York, London, Singapore and Hong Kong, the firm is one of the few truly global OCIOs, employing 140 people worldwide and covering all major asset classes. The firm oversees assets of $22 billion. Its institutional clients include 11 Oxford and Cambridge Colleges, Eton College, the Research Foundation for the State University of New York, the Royal Academy of Arts, New York's Metropolitan Opera, Milton Academy and the Cancer Research Institute. Additional information on Partners Capital may be found at http://www.partners-cap.com.