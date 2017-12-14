A competitive edge instrumental in succeeding in today's dynamic retail world



AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, 2017-12-14 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acapture, a global, data-driven omnichannel PSP, has released a complete library of free infographics for merchants, outlining the latest exclusive data for 31 of the world's most exciting ecommerce markets. Online retailers, marketplaces, and other ecommerce merchants are given a competitive edge, instrumental in succeeding in today's dynamic retail world.



With each infographic providing actionable stats, facts and figures from a major ecommerce region, illustrated with clear, reader-friendly graphics, the collection is essential reading for all merchants looking to seize current cross-border opportunities. By understanding the preferred local payment methods, the most popular B2B and B2C product categories, top import and export regions, most popular ecommerce sites and much more, merchants can make informed strategic decisions based on the most up-to-date trends and consumer behavior.



As well as key cross-border data from markets such as Australia, Brazil, Belgium, China, Canada, France, Norway, Germany, India, New Zealand, the UK, the USA, Poland and so on, the infographics give clear insight to omnichannel merchants, by presenting the internet, mobile and smartphone penetration, number of online shoppers, mobile payments and preferred mobile OS in each country. This allows merchants to give the appropriate focus on different channels from one cross-border market to the next.



"Merchants are becoming more and more international, and exploring more payments opportunities in today's evolving ecommerce landscape," explains Gijs op de Weegh, Chief Operating Officer at Acapture. "As a data-driven omnichannel payment service provider, we want to support merchants with all the stats and facts to make the most informed business decisions, domestically and overseas. Consumers are expecting more from their shopping experiences, all across the globe, and our infographics give retailers a competitive edge."



The complete collection of Acapture's cross-border ecommerce infographics can be downloaded here for free.



About Acapture



Launched in 2015, Acapture is a new, modern, international payment service provider focused on maximizing the revenues of merchants around the globe. Acapture is affiliated to Payvision, one of the world's fastest-growing global card acquiring networks. Licensed as a payment institution by the Dutch Central Bank, Acapture combines with Payvision to help merchants grow their business globally. This is done through a complete data-driven omnichannel payment solution, capable of managing a payment at every stage, from checkout to fund collection to settlement.



Acapture's system features SlicePay for simplified allocation of funds to multiple parties from a single transaction, data science management for improved authorization rates, a one-day integration using one RESTful API, flexible, consolidated reporting, a streamlined reconciliation process, global card acquiring and the ability to handle 80+ of the most popular alternative payment methods and 160+ transaction currencies.



Together with Payvision, Acapture, was awarded Best PSP at the 2017 MPE Awards in Berlin.



Find out more on www.acapture.com and follow Acapture on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Corporate blog. For further information, please contact: Alina Geosanu | Corporate Communications Coordinator; e-mail: alina@payvision.com