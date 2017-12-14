Interested developers will have time until Feb. 7, 2018, to submit their projects proposals. All of the tendered areas are in Chile's northern region of Atacama.

Chile's Ministry of National Property has issued a public tender to lease public land to domestic and foreign investors for the development of renewable energy projects in the districts of Diego de Almagro and Copiapó, in the Atacama region.

The announcement was published by the ministry on its web portal on Monday, and is part of the government's plan to guarantee a diversified, balanced electrical mix and to "give the country greater levels of sovereignty in its energy requirements".

The 35-year lease contract ...

