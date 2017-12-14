Sports Direct posted a 67% drop in pre-tax profit for the half year on Thursday even as group revenue rose. In the 26 weeks to 29 October, reported pre-tax profit fell to £45.8m from £140.2m in the same period a year ago, while revenue edged up 4.7% to £1.7bn. Excluding acquisitions, disposals and on a currency neutral basis, revenue increased by 1.2%. However, UK sports retail revenue was down 1% to £1.1bn due to reduced online promotional activity and store closures as part of the ...

