UK master franchise holder Domino's Pizza Group announced the proposed acquisition of a further 44.3% shareholding in Domino's Iceland for EUR 30.2m (£26.7m) on Thursday, taking its ownership to 95.3%. The FTSE 250 company said it reached agreement to acquire a further 44.3% interest in Pizza Pizza ehf, the 51%-owned subsidiary which owns the Domino's master franchise in Iceland and operates 23 stores there, taking its ownership to the 95.3% figure. It said the consideration was approximately ...

