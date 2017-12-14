UK competition regulators have slapped a £1.7m fine on Berendsen and a rival laundry company after finding them guilty of collusion. The Competition & Markets Authority fined Micronclean Limited and Berendsen's Cleanroom Services arm for breaking competition law by agreeing not to compete for each other's customers in the provision of 'cleanroom' laundry services, which are used by businesses such as pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers as well as NHS pharmacies. Berendsen Cleanroom ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...