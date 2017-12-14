Lewisham Council has announced that Grainger has been selected as the preferred bidder for a partnership to develop and own 232 new purpose-built private rented homes, and provide a new ethical rental offer to Lewisham residents including long-term, family-friendly tenancies, Grainger announced on Thursday. The FTSE 250 company said the partnership would develop around 232 homes, including 35% affordable homes to be let at the 'London Living Rent', on a site at Besson Street in New Cross. In ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...