Imperial Leather and Original Source owner PZ Cussons warned on Thursday that first-half operating profits will be around 10% lower than the previous period due to reduced margins in some business units in Europe and Africa. In an update for the half year to 30 November, the company said strong profitability in Asia was being offset by reduced margins in Europe and Africa as a result of the economic environment and competitive trading conditions. However, the performance of these businesses is ...

