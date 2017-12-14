

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Thursday, IHS Markit will release Eurozone composite PMI for December. The index is seen at 57.2 in December versus 57.5 in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the pound, the yen and the greenback, it rose against the franc.



The euro was trading at 0.8801 against the pound, 1.1670 against the franc, 1.1826 against the greenback and 133.34 against the yen as of 3:55 am ET.



