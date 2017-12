EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS wishes to inform all investors of the company's financial calendar for the 2018 financial year.



We plan to disclose information and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:



15/02/2018 Unaudited results for Q4 2017 and 12 months 2017



28/02/2018 Audited results for 2017



04/04/2018 General meeting of shareholders



24/04/2018 Q1 interim results



26/07/2018 Q2 interim results



25/10/2018 Q3 interim results



Marilin Hein CFO Phone: 655 9515 E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee