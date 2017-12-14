3 Cryptocurrency Exchanges to List Monaco MCO Token on December 15th

HONG KONG, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Support grows for Monaco's vision of Cryptocurrency in Every WalletTM

Monaco, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, today announces that its MCO token will be listed on three additional cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Coinrail, and QRYPTOS (the international arm of Quoine) on Friday, December 15, 2017. The listing on these exchanges increases the liquidity and access of the MCO token, a significant step towards fulfilling Monaco's vision of putting cryptocurrency in every wallet.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Monaco said, "South Korea and Japan are leading cryptocurrency markets in terms of trading volume. We're excited to be working with our partners to make the MCO token broadly available. Watch this space in the next few weeks, as Monaco continues to extend its reach."

Regarding the listing, Eik-hwan Kim, CEO of Coinnest said, "We are excited to provide another trading option to our users. Our teams have been focused on bringing online new tokens and futures, and it's great to see our efforts pay off. We welcome Monaco and their community as we continue on our quest to best serve our users."

Kyungsic Nam, CEO of Coinrail added, "We are excited to bring the MCO token to Coinrail. We are committed to the global proliferation and development of digital assets, it is in our interest to work with partners such as Monaco towards our mutual mission of putting cryptocurrency in every wallet."

Mike Kayamori, Co-Founder and CEO of QUOINE said, "Adding the MCO token to QRYPTOS is a tremendous value add to our customers. With our focus on security and innovative rewards, we are keen to support Monaco's efforts of making cryptocurrency available to the masses."

Currently, the MCO token is also listed on BigONE, Bittrex, Binance, EtherDelta, Exchange X, Huobi.pro, Liqui, Livecoin, OKEx, and YoBit.

Deposits and withdrawals of the MCO token on each exchange will be enabled on Thursday, December 14, 2017. Trading begins on Friday, December 15, 2017.

