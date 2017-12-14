The National Budget proposal for 2018 will be submitted to Parliament today. Owing to the unusual circumstances, the proposal is published first on the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs website, as the time between presentation and Parliamentary discussion is so short.



The budget proposal reflects the new Government's initial points of emphasis: to allow society as a whole to benefit from the ongoing GDP growth phase and to secure social stability, welfare, and quality of life for the future. It responds to the need for more effective funding for important social services and infrastructure while ensuring that the fiscal outcome reflects an attitude of responsibility and steadfastness. Treasury debt will be reduced further.



