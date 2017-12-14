LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Die British-Airways-Mutter IAG wollte am Donnerstag keine Stellungnahme abgeben, ob sie Interesse an der insolventen Air-Berlin-Tochter Niki hat. "Wir kommentieren das nicht", sagte eine Sprecherin auf Anfrage der Deutschen Presse-Agentur in London.

Der Generalbevollmächtigte von Air Berlin , Frank Kebekus, hatte am Mittwoch berichtet, dass die IAG laut einer schriftlichen Mitteilung kein Kaufinteresse mehr an der Ferienfluglinie Niki habe. Auch dies wollte die Sprecherin weder bestätigen noch dementieren.

Niki hatte Mittwochabend den Betrieb eingestellt. Zuvor hatte die Lufthansa ihr Angebot für das österreichische Unternehmen mit seinen 21 Flugzeugen zurückgezogen. Die Pleite betrifft 1000 Mitarbeiter./si/DP/stw

ISIN GB00B128C026 DE0008232125 ES0177542018

