Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Sberbank announces the results of the Supervisory Board meeting as of December 12, 2017 14-Dec-2017 / 10:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank announces the results of the Supervisory Board meeting as of December 12, 2017 1. To approve the Sberbank Development Strategy up to 2020. 2. To approve the new version of the Regulations on Dividend Policy of Sberbank. 3. Start using, on a regular basis, banking risk management methods and quantitative risk assessment models for the purposes of calculating capital adequacy ratios of Sberbank starting from 1 January 2018 on the basis of and in accordance with the Authorization for the application of banking credit risk management methods by Sberbank and quantitative credit risk assessment models for quantitative assessment of credit risk, using the Internal Ratings-Based Approach for the purposes of calculating capital adequacy ratios (the "Authorization"), issued by the Bank of Russia's Banking Supervision Committee. 4. To approve the scenario and take into account the results of stress testing of Sberbank and Sberbank Group for 2018-2020. 5. To take into account the results of calculating the provisions for Sberbank Group as of 1 October 2017 obtained during the implementation of the project on Sberbank Group's transition to the IFRS 9 Financial Instruments international financial reporting standard. 6. To take into account the report on the corporate governance system of Sberbank for 2017. 7. To approve the Succession Policy for the members of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank 8. To take into account the Report on the management of subsidiaries and affiliates of Sberbank. 9. To take into account the information on the compliance system development level, implemented and planned compliance risk management measures. 10. To give consent to making related-party transactions. ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 5019 End of Announcement EQS News Service 638929 14-Dec-2017

December 14, 2017 04:02 ET (09:02 GMT)