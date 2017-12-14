Bunzl said it was considering further acquisitions after the purchase of an industrial packaging company took its spending on takeovers this year to a record £600m. In a trading update the FTSE 100 distribution and outsourcing group said it had bought Lightning Packaging, a UK supplier of boxes, tapes and other packaging products with annual revenue of £14m. It did not disclose the price. Bunzl, whose products include packaging, catering equipment and safety wear, said trading was consistent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...