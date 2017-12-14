Silkeborg, 2017-12-14 10:35 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jyske Bank anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2018:



-- Announcement of the 2017 results 20 February -- Annual report 2017 20 February -- Risk Management Report 2017 20 February -- Interim report for the first quarter of 2018 9 May -- Interim report for the first half of 2018 21 August -- Interim report for the first nine months of 2018 30 October



Jyske Bank's Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 20 March 2018. Items to be included on the agenda must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 5 February 2018.





Yours sincerely,





Jyske Bank





Contact person: Trine Lysholt Nørgaard, Director, Head of Investor Relations, +45 89 89 64 29.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=657029