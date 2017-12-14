

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to release UK retail sales for November. Economists forecast retail sales to grow 0.4 percent on month in November, slightly faster than the 0.3 percent increase seen in October.



Ahead of the data, the pound rose against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 0.8796 against the euro, 1.3277 against the franc, 1.3443 against the greenback and 151.67 against the yen as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX