

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's central bank left its key policy rate unchanged, as widely expected, on Thursday.



The executive board of Norges Bank decided to maintain the policy rate at 0.50 percent. The previous change in the rate was a quarter-point reduction in March 2016.



'The Executive Board's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks suggests that the key policy rate will remain at today's level in the period ahead,' Governor Øystein Olsen, said.



The bank said there is a continued need for an expansionary monetary policy. Interest rates abroad are low and there is still some spare capacity in the Norwegian economy.



The outlook suggests that inflation will remain below 2.5 percent in the coming years, the bank observed.



However, the bank said the changes in outlook and the balance of risks signals a somewhat earlier increase in the key policy rate than projected in September.



Uncertainty surrounding the effects of monetary policy suggests a cautious approach to interest rate setting, also when it becomes appropriate to increase the key policy rate, the bank said.



