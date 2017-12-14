EVAN Group plc.: EVANGroup erweitert operative Führung

EVANGroup erweitert operative Führung

- Prof. Stefan Feuerstein zum Präsident des Verwaltungsrats der

EVAN Management AG berufen

Valletta, 14. Dezember 2017: Die EVANGroup plc ("EVAN") (ISIN DE000A19L426 / WKN A19L42) verstärkt ihr oberstes operatives Führungsgremium. Professor Stefan Feuerstein (62) ist am Mittwoch auf einer außerordentlichen Generalversammlung mit sofortiger Wirkung als Präsident in den Verwaltungsrat der EVAN Management AG, der operativen Servicegesellschaft der EVANGroup, gewählt worden. Prof. Feuerstein wird EVAN hauptsächlich in den Bereichen Corporate Governance, Kapitalmarkt und strategische Unternehmensentwicklung unterstützen.

Prof. Feuerstein ist seit mehr als 30 Jahren in leitenden Funktionen etwa als Vorstands- und Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender renommierter Unternehmen tätig. Als hauptberuflicher Aufsichtsrat begleitet er heute bekannte Unternehmen wie die "Zur Rose Group AG". Als Präsident des Verwaltungsrats initiierte und unterstützte er den Börsengang der größten europäischen Online-Apotheke maßgeblich. Zu seinen weiteren aktiven Mandaten zählen der Verwaltungsrat der ElectronicPartner SE und der Board-Vorsitz der Electronics & Systems AlFaisaliah Group in Saudia Arabien. Als ehemaliger Vorstand der Metro, CEO der Markant-Gruppe und Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender der WMF AG, bringt Prof. Feuerstein bei seiner Aufsichtstätigkeit seine langjährige operative Erfahrung im Top-Management ein. Zudem lehrt er als Honorarprofessor seit 2001 an der University of Applied Sciences in Worms Generalmanagement sowie wertorientierte Unternehmensführung.

Dr. Michael Nave, CEO von EVAN, sagte: "Mit Prof. Feuerstein haben wir einen anerkannten und erfolgreichen Unternehmenslenker für uns gewonnen. Mit seiner langjährigen Erfahrung in der Umsetzung von Wachstumsstrategien mittelständischer Unternehmen, vor allem in Zusammenarbeit mit namhaften nationalen und internationalen Investoren, wird er deutliche Impulse setzen."

Prof. Stefan Feuerstein sagte: "Ich freue mich sehr auf meine Aufgabe bei EVANGroup, um das Unternehmen in wachstumsstarken und profitablen Segmenten der Immobilienbranche zu begleiten. Als Verwaltungsrat möchte ich auf der Basis meiner internationalen und langjährigen Erfahrung zum weiteren Wachstum und Erfolg beitragen."

Über die EVANGroup plc:

Die EVANGroup plc ist ein institutioneller Eigentümer und Betreiber gewerblicher Immobilien in den Top-10-Städten Deutschlands, der mit seiner langjährigen Erfahrung Wertsteigerungen in unterversorgten Marktnischen wie Micro-Living für Studenten und Berufstätige, Unterkünfte für Monteure und Arbeiter sowie speziellen Gewerbeimmobilien erzielt. EVAN setzt mit gleicher Eigentümerstruktur die bereits über zwanzigjährige Erfolgsgeschichte der UNIMO Real Estate Holding AG auf institutioneller Basis fort.

Kontakt für weitere Informationen:

Florian Brückner NewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH Walther-von-Cronberg-Platz 16 D-60594 Frankfurt am Main Tel.: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 55 Fax: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 19 E-mail: IR@evan-group.com

oder auf unserer Website: www.evan-group.com

