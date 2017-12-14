GCP Infrastructure Investments posted its annual results for the year to 30 September on Thursday, confirming dividends of 7.6p per share had been paid for the year, in line with that paid in 2016. The FTSE 250 firm said total shareholder return for the year was 2.6%, and total return since IPO in 2010 stood at 97.8%. Profit for the year was £46.7m, down from £54.4m in 2016. The board said the reduction from prior year was due to a lower net unrealised revaluation movement across the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...