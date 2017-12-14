Capital & Counties Properties has acquired the long leasehold interest in 15-17 Long Acre & 27b Floral Street for £79m before purchaser's costs. The property, which is located at the western end of Floral Street, opposite the Floral Court development, benefits from dual frontage on both Floral Street and Long Acre and presents long-term asset management opportunities. It generates an annual rental income of £3.4m across 42,600 square feet with 60% of the income attributable to the retail ...

