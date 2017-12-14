Productivity-enhancing instrumentation and controls company Spectris has signed an agreement with Macquarie Capital - the corporate advisory and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group - for them to acquire 50% of Spectris' environmental monitoring business EMS Brüel & Kjær for a total cash consideration of AUD 76.6m (£43.4m), subject to closing adjustments. The FTSE 250 company said the sale was expected to close early in the second quarter of 2018, subject to regulatory approvals in ...

