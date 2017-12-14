Vesuvius has raised 100m in a private US bond placing to pay off other, higher-coupon debt. The molten metal flow engineer issued the new US notes in two 50m series, one at 1.90% maturing in December 2027 and the other at 2.12% maturing in December 2029. Resulting funds will be used to repay current debt at the FTSE 250 group, mainly the $110m, 4.26% coupon, US private placement maturing on 16 December 2017. Vesuvius' annual interest costs will decline by roughly £1.8m as a result of this ...

