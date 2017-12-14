Online gaming entertainment and solutions provider 888 Holdings updated the market on its trading on Thursday, prior to entering the close period in respect of its full year results for the year to 31 December. The FTSE 250 company said that, further to its half yearly report on 5 September, it anticipated that adjusted EBITDA for the period would be in line with market expectations. That had been achieved despite the increased regulatory focus, primarily in the UK, and the strategic decision to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...