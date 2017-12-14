Meggitt noted the announcement by Dassault Aviation of the cancellation of the Falcon 5X programme on Thursday, along with the launch of a new Falcon programme featuring the same cross section, powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada engines, with an expected entry into service of 2022. The FTSE 250 company said Dassault had indicated that it expected to reuse a maximum of work undertaken to date on the Falcon 5X, and that it intended to work with Meggitt on the successor Falcon programme. Meggitt ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...