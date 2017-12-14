Petrofac said it was trading in line with expectations after a revival of new orders for the oilfield services group in 2017. The company, which is under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office, also said its chairman, Rijnhard van Tets, would step down. Petrofac said it brought in $5.2bn (£3.9bn) of new orders in the current financial year, which ends on 31 December. The figure marks an acceleration during the second half after the company notched up $1.7bn of contracts in the first half. ...

