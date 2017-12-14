The "Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management Market (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management Market would witness market growth of 16.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The widespread adoption of end-to-end data management platforms for capitalizing IoT data more efficiently and flexibility across organizations are the factors that have driven the demand for IoT data management solutions. The other factors include the modernization of data warehouse architecture, growing adoption of data encryption to enhance IoT device security, and rapidly growing need for data security and data traffic management. The adoption of mature content models in enterprises, emerging unified metadata services, and efficient processes for increased Return on Investment (ROI) have further added to the widespread adoption of IoT data management solutions.

Based on Types, the market report segments the market into Solution and Services. Solution type includes Data Security Solution, Data Integration, Data Analytics Visualization, Data Migration, Metadata Management, and others. Services type includes Professional and Managed.

Based on Organization Size, the Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Data Management market report segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Applications, the market report segments the market into Smart Manufacturing, Smart Retail, Smart Energy Utilities, Smart Healthcare, Smart Mobility Transportation, Connected Logistics, Building Home Automation, and Others.

Companies Mentioned

International Business Machines Corporation

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Oracle Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

SAP SE

Google Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Europe IoT Data Management Market

5. Europe IoT Data Management Market by Organization Size

6. Europe IoT Data Management Market by Application

7. Europe IoT Data Management Market by Country

8. Competitive Study

9. Company Profiles

