

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The German stock market opened on a lackluster note and stays that way as investors await monetary policy statements from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, both due today.



The trend in European markets appear similar to what was seen across the Asia-Pacific region today. Asian markets ended mostly lower, with investors reacting to some crucial economic data and digesting the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rate by 25 basis points.



The benchmark index DAX is down 19.60 points or 0.14 percent at 13,106.04. The index had declined 57.89 points or 0.44 percent to 13,125.64 on Wednesday.



Most of the key components of the benchmark index are down in negative territory. Prominent losers in the index are, Fresenius SE & Co., Deutsche Borse and Adidas, which are down 1 to 1.4 percent.



Infineon Technologies, Fresenius Medical Care, Heidelberg Cement and Merck Kommanditgesellschaft are down 0.5 to 0.8 percent.



E.On is gaining 2.6 percent. RWE is advancing nearly 3 percent. The power generation company has awarded a five-year contract worth more than £2m to Interserve, the support services and construction group.



Interserve will continue to provide a range of facilities services to one of RWE?s power station in Pembroke, South Wales.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX