

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French stock market is marginally lower with investors looking ahead to monetary policy statements from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.



Although the hike in U.S. interest rate is a positive for the banking sector, most bank stocks in Europe are struggling to edge higher due to concerns voiced by Janet Yellen, the U.S. Federal Reserve chief.



Meanwhile, the Swiss National Bank today kept interest rates at a record low, choosing to remain in wait-and-see mode as it monitors the impact of a weaker franc on inflation.



Swiss Central Bank has updated its economic forecasts and now sees inflation at 0.7 percent in 2018 and 1.1 percent in 2019, versus its September prediction of 0.4 percent and 1.1 percent respectively. The bank expects price pressures to accelerate to 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2020.



The SNB has also predicted an expansion of around 2 percent after 1 percent in 2017.



The CAC 40 index of the French market is down 10.14 points or 0.22 percent at 5389.30



Atos shares declined nearly 3 percent in early trades following Gemalto, the chip maker, rejecting Atos' 4.3 billion euro takeover bid, saying the offer undervalued the company.



Safran, the capital goods sector stock, is declining 2.3 percent. Airbus Group shares are down 1.1 percent and ST Microelectronics is down 1 percent.



Among the gainers in the CAC index, Vinci is adding 1.3 percent, Peugeot is up 1.6 percent, Renault, Valeo and Veolia Environment are gaining 0.7 to 0.8 percent, and Societe Generale is up 0.5 percent.



