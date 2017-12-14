World ATM Congress 2018 to Deliver the Context, Content, and Contacts to Shape the Future of Global Airspace

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the global aviation community are invited to registerfor World ATM Congress 2018 - the world's largest international air traffic management (ATM) exhibition and conference.

Air navigation service providers (ANSPs), aviation industry leaders, government representatives, manufacturers, and suppliers are welcome to attend World ATM Congress 2018. Held in Madrid on 6-8 March 2018, World ATM Congress offers unparalleled insight into key issues in the ATM industry, hands-on experience with the latest products and innovations, and the opportunity to engage each other on the newest solutions to challenges in ATM.

Expected to draw well over 7,500 attendees from 130+ countries and territories, World ATM Congress 2018 will welcome over 80 ANSPs, government organisations and aviation industry partners, and more than 220 exhibitors.

The Conference Programme theme is Rapidly Changing Skies - Around the World, and it will explore how the ATM industry is embracing a golden opportunity for proactive, transformational change and overcoming current challenges. Renowned aviation industry leaders Dr. Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu (ICAO) and Eamonn Brennan (EUROCONTROL) will give keynote addresses, while Nancy Graham (Graham Aerospace International) and David McMillan (ATM Policy Institute and Gatwick Airport) will chair CEO-level sessions on autonomous operations and changing partnerships. The Conference will also include new quick-fire speed chats on changing skies in the regions.

World ATM Congress 2018 features six education theatres in its world-class Exhibition Hall. New this year is the FABEC Ops Theatre, a forum dedicated to ATM operations and the unique challenges facing airspace users. The theatres will provide over 100 hours of programming, including product launches and demonstrations, panel discussions, research findings, and more.

Registration is now open, with discounted early registration rates available up to 31 January 2018.

