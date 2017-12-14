

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer prices rose more than expected in November, final data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.



Inflation rose slightly to 1.7 percent in November from 1.6 percent in October. The annual rate was revised up from 1.6 percent.



Meanwhile, underlying inflation eased marginally to 0.8 percent from 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.5 percent, slower than October's 0.9 percent increase. The initial estimate was 0.4 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, came in at 1.8 percent versus 1.7 percent in October. The statistical office revised the November's rate from 1.7 percent.



Month-on-month, the HICP gained 0.3 percent, in line with flash estimate.



