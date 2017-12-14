Dana Group International Investments Ltd - Outcome of AGM; Change of Directorate

Dana Group International Investments Limited

("DANA" or the "Company")

Outcome of AGM



DANA, the Dubai-based real property investment company, at 11.00 a. m. GST today held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM') in respect of the year ended 30th June 2017 in accordance with the meeting notice sent on 28th November 2017 to shareholders holder of class A voting shares.

The three resolutions before shareholders at the AGM, namely to receive and adopt the Report and Accounts in respect of the year from 1st July 2016 to 30th June 2017, to re-appoint Parker Randall - Haris in Dubai as DANA's auditors and to elect Mr. Mustafa Saifuddin a Director of the Company, were passed unanimously.

Change of Directorate

Following the election today of Mustafa Saifuddin, FCA, as a Director of the Company, I am delighted to confirm that, with immediate effect, Mr. Mustafa shall be assuming the position of Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Mustafa has been with DANA for five years and during that time has served as the Company's financial controller/finance manager, helping to steer the Company through two major transactions. Mr. Mustafa, a Pakistani national, trained with KPMG and qualified in 2005 as Chartered Accountant. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Pakistan and has gained familiarity with the assurance and real estate sectors with PwC and with several private, public and family-held businesses in Pakistan, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and here in the UAE.

Mr. Muin El-Saleh remains a Director of DANA but in a non-executive capacity. He is stepping back from his present, executive position owing to pressure of other business commitments but I am pleased to note that Mr. Muin's knowledge and experience shall continue to be available to my colleagues and me.

Mohammad Firas Baba,

Director,

Dubai, 14th December 2017



