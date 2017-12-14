

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation accelerated slightly as initially estimated in November, final figures from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



Inflation rose to 1.2 percent in November from 1.1 percent in October. That was in line with the flash data published on November 30.



The upward trend in inflation was mainly driven by higher energy and tobacco prices.



Meanwhile, services prices and those of manufactured goods dropped marginally in November.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up at a stable rate of 0.1 percent in November, confirming the preliminary data.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, held steady at 1.2 percent in November. The initial estimate was 1.3 percent.



