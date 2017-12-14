PharmaBoardroom Releases 'Healthcare and Life Sciences Review Bulgaria 2017'

LONDON, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

PharmaBoardroom today releases its new 45-page Healthcare & Life Sciences Review Bulgaria 2017.

Squirreled away right on the South-Eastern fringe of Europe, Bulgaria still has a tendency to be overlooked and underestimated by the uninitiated. Not so by the international pharmaceuticals industry, however, which has long considered what is one of the EU's most recent member states to be a comparatively uncomplicated and hospitable place for doing business; so too an excellent entry point into the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

Through interviews with the leaders of multinational affiliates implanted in Bulgaria, enterprising heads of local companies, key opinion leaders, government representatives, and a wealth of service providers, a picture emerges of a country with discernable momentum in healthcare and the life sciences that is fast becoming a regional leader.

Interviews

The report features in-depth interviews with:

Assena Stoimenova, Bulgarian Drug Agency (BDA)

Kamen Plochev, National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF)

Deyan Denev , ARPharM

, ARPharM Metodija Chadikovski, Roche

Jeroen Weites, Sanofi

Nikolay Hadjidontchev, Actavis, a Teva Company

Atanas Atasanov, Angelini

Gergana Smova and Petko Konakchiev, PharmDedict

Quotes

"This holistic and shared approach will help to foster effectiveness and transparency in the system as well as minimize actual healthcare challenges such as medicines shortage and innovation delays" -Assena Stoimenova, BDA

"The combination of the reference pricing system and several discounts is putting the industry in a very challenging position in terms of being able to offer innovative solutions in a sustainable way" -Nikolaos Xydias, GSK

"Patient-centricity is not an expression without substance in Bulgaria. Indeed, patients are a true stakeholder and they play, through patient organizations, a key role in shaping the national health system" -Ekaterina Karpuzova, Bayer

"The e-health system will certainly optimize the control over public resource spending" -Kamen Plochev, National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF)

Click here to register and download the report.