Analytics Insight Launches its First Magazine Featuring AI

Analytics Insight, a brand of Stravium Intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its digital publication, Analytics Insight Magazine.

The digital magazine features the first issue titled "Top 10 Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies 2017". The issue explores the real-world significance and impact of artificial intelligence on different industries globally with interviews and insights from leading experts.

Each issue will cover one key industry domain or theme. "What makes Analytics Insight Magazine different is that we follow the latest developments in the field of artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and cloud computing industry. Our reporting is based on extensive research and insights from C-level executives, backed with strong industry experience," says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Analytics Insight.

Artificial Intelligence is changing the world at a spectacular speed. It promises to revolutionize our lives and lead us to a smart and better future. Keeping the same in mind, the first issue is published. This is the first magazine focused on AI and the company plans to work with different analytics organizations and academics to deliver "top-quality" content in its upcoming issues.

About Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight is a platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. The aim of Analytics Insight is to offer a comprehensive resource to keep analytics professional at the forefront of industry knowledge.

