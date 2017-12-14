Company Launches a Powerful Suite of Wind and Solar Software Tools, Advanced Platform and Energy-Specialized Weather Forecasting Service

Utopus Insights, a leading energy analytics software company, announces the release of five powerful software tools that provide unprecedented insights and set a new bar in data science energy applications for the industry. These products enable renewable generation producers, operators, OEMs, T&D utilities, ISOs/RTOs and other energy companies to solve their toughest analytics challenges with accurate, timely information at a lower cost.

"These tools culminate several years of collaborative work and investment with leading energy companies from around the world who helped us achieve the research breakthroughs we're now making available as products," said Chandu Visweswariah, President and CEO of Utopus Insights. "They feature the most advanced data analytics techniques available specialized for energy applications."

The Utopus Insights product families are modular, integrated and offered as a hybrid on-premises/SaaS IoT solution. They include:

MaestrOS platform-A one-stop, data-curation and integrated app powerhouse.

Perhaps the most advanced energy analytics platform on the planet, MaestrOS provides out-of-the-box integration with siloed, distributed and real-time data into a curated data model. It links unmatched data curation capabilities with a CIM-compliant common data model, integrates Utopus Insights' hyper-local weather forecasting service and supports the company's product families. It includes state-of-the-art authentication and data security, and features published, public and secured APIs and intuitive visualization to work in harmony with a customer's existing enterprise systems and to leverage their team's expertise. No other platform has its combined breadth, accuracy, scalability or flexibility.

Xplore for Wind/Solar-See how all assets are performing in real-time on a single dashboard.

Xplore is an industry-changing family of applications that delivers precise situational awareness by providing historical and real-time insights into solar and wind asset performance across an entire asset fleet no matter the location, size or OEM of the assets. It provides intuitive visualizations that you can configure to suit operational performance metrics with personalized, instant alerts through a patented, innovative performance-modeling capability. Xplore seamlessly scales up to an entire fleet, drills down to a single asset or reviews at any operational level in-between to assess operational performance. At whatever scale of spatio-temporal data demand, Xplore can ingest, clean, organize and structure customer data in a format that reveals new operational insights that reduce costs and improve performance.

Pulse for Wind/Solar-Determine what's going to break or fail before it breaks or fails.

Pulse is the industry's first and most advanced one-stop predictive maintenance application suite that enables you to identify, prioritize and preempt critical wind/solar component failure across a customer's entire enterprise. Pulse goes beyond time- or condition-based maintenance analytics and uses patented, industry-leading artificial intelligence algorithms to deliver risk-based insights into remaining component life for over 20 asset classes including inverters, transformers, generators, bearings and other mechanical/electrical equipment. It helps improve asset performance, system reliability and target capital investment to provide the greatest value.

HyperCast for Wind/Solar-Reliable renewable energy delivery in an unreliable climate.

HyperCast is the industry-leading solar and wind forecasting tool family that uses unsupervised, advanced machine learning on real-time wind and solar farm measurement data. It delivers a 72-hour advance forecast, updated every 10 minutes, for both available and active power generation with best-in-class MAE (Mean Absolute Error) results. HyperCast enables power quality improvement, congestion reduction and reduced downtime by syncing maintenance work to low-production days with up to a 14-day lead time. HyperCast enables customers to leverage market imbalances, sharpen day-ahead and intra-day bid strategies, and quickly identify and resolve asset production anomalies. These results are driven by best-in-class analytics coupled with our proprietary, hyper-local and energy-specific weather service (Nostradamus), that delivers 10-minute interval weather predictions up to 96 hours in advance at each solar farm location and each wind turbine location and hub height.

Nostradamus-Get a precise weather-wise peek into the future.

This is the most advanced, energy-specialized, hyper-local weather forecasting service available. Nostradamus forecasts enable more informed decisions on where to preposition response assets, more accurate information to be shared with customers, communities and other key stakeholders, and ultimately reduce service restoration time. It runs a physics-based dynamic model on an HPCC (High-Performance Computing Cluster) to generate forecasts up to 96 hours in advance, at a 10-minute temporal resolution with an industry-leading level of precision down to 1 km². The tool can be quickly linked to a customer's GIS-mapped assets, and can be made available as a SaaS within five business days.

Utopus Insights, Inc. is an energy analytics innovation leader with a rich pedigree in data science, software, utility operations, renewable and distributed energy resource expertise, and meteorology. The company's mission is to accelerate an era of distributed, reliable, clean and cost-effective energy. Its product families offer an integrated system of solutions to optimally plan and orchestrate the energy systems of today and tomorrow by combining industry expertise with deep analytics to convert data into actionable insights. For more information, please visit: www.utopusinsights.com

