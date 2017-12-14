42Gears Ranked Among the Fastest Growing Technology Companies by Deloitte

BANGALORE, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

42Gears Mobility Systems, a leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution provider, announces that it has wonDeloitte Tech Fast50India award third time in a row. 42Gears has made it to the 2017 rankings of the esteemed program conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP) that picks out the 50 fastest growing technology companies in the country.



Deloitte Tech Fast50 India ranks the fastest growing technology companies in India, as per their revenue growth percentage calculated over the last three financial years. This year had a total of 19 winners from Bangalore making it to the list. A total of 36 repeat winners were included in this year's list along with 14 new entrants, while 10 of the repeat winners have won three times or more (42Gears included).

The overall average three-year growth rate of companies ranked in this year's Tech Fast50 India is aggregated to over 209 per cent. Over the last 13 years, the program has taken into account diverse offerings, from generic software service providers to product and niche-oriented such as technology enabled education products and services. This year's entrants also included analytics companies as well as new age enterprises such as IoT, Ad-tech and cyber security

Rajiv Sundar, Partner, Deloitte India, says, "Attracting enough customers to attain such fast growth over three years makes a strong statement about the quality of a company's product and its leadership," said Rajiv Sundar, Partner, Deloitte India. "42Gears has shown the right calibre for growth."

Abhay Koranne, Senior Vice President, 42Gears Mobility Systems, said, "It's a great honor to be ranked in the Deloitte Tech Fast50 India program yet again. Getting ranked 3rd year in a row is an acknowledgement of our sound business model and product offerings. We will continue our journey towards becoming one of the fastest growing technology companies in India."

About 42Gears

42Gears Mobility Systems provides SaaS and on-premiseUEM solutions. It offers enterprise-ready products to help companies secure, monitor and manage enterprise mobile devices, desktops, IoT and more. More than 7,000 customers across 106 countries use 42Gears for managing BYOD and Company Owned Device devices deployment scenarios. 42Gears products are used in verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. For more information, please visithttp://www.42gears.com

About Deloitte Technology Fast50 India Program

The Technology Fast50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognizing the India's fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware. The program recognizes the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

