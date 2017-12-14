

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation eased as initially estimated in November, latest figures from the statistical office showed Thursday.



Inflation eased slightly to 0.9 percent in November from 1.0 percent in October. That was in line with the flash data published on November 30.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation moderated to 0.4 percent in November from 0.5 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.2 percent in November, confirming the preliminary figure.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, held steady at 1.1 percent in November. Month-on-month, the HICP dropped 0.2 percent. The flash estimate was confirmed.



