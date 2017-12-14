

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. stock market is exhibiting some weakness Thursday morning, reacting to news about the defeat for the Brexit bill and on caution ahead of Bank of England's monetary policy, due this afternoon.



The Bank of England, which raised interest rates in November - the first hike in about 10 years, is expected to hold rates this time. The market is also looking ahead to the European Central Bank's monetary policy statement. The ECB too is widely expected keep rates on hold.



On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.5 percent and maintained earlier forecast for just three 1/4- point rate hikes in 2018. The Fed raised the GDP estimate from 2.5% for 2018 but voiced its concerns about low inflation.



The FTSE100 index is down 19 points or 0.26 percent at 7477.51.



Despite data showing a notable increase in retail sales, retailers shares are mostly weak.



Capita plunged as much as 14 percent and touched a 12-year low in the process, after the company cautioned that a recovery in 2018 was unlikely as major contracts remained subdued.



Ashtead Group, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Experian, Associated British Foods, HSBC, Travis Perkins and Ferguson are down 1 to 3 percent.



Among the stocks to gain, Dixons Carphone, BT Group, Randgold Resources, Glencore, 3I Group, Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Developments, Land Securities, Kingfisher and Berkeley Group advanced 1 to 2.3 percent.



In the currency market, the British Pound is up 0.11 percent against the U.S. dollar and 0.26 percent down against the Euro.



In economic news, data released by the Office for National Statistics showed that UK retail sales grew the most in seven months in November, climbing 1.1 percent on a monthly basis. Strong contribution from households goods stores boosted sales. Sales were forecast to grow marginally by 0.4 percent after expanding 0.5 percent in October.



On a yearly basis, retail sales volume grew 1.6 percent after staying flat in October. This was much better than the expected 0.3 percent increase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX