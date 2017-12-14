Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

LEKOIL LIMITED (LEK) TR-1 Holding in Company 14-Dec-2017 / 10:42 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES 1a. Identity of the issuer LEKOIL LIMITED or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name ALLAN GRAY AFRICA EX-SA FUND LIMITED City and country of Cape Town, South Africa. registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 13 DECEMBER 2017 threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Date on which issuer 14 DECEMBER 2017 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total of Total number voting rights through both in of voting rights financial % (8.A + rights of attached instruments 8.B) issuer to (total of 8.B 1 shares + 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting 5.3368% 5.3368% 28 633 606 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 4.1263% 4.1263% previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rights % of voting of rights shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 (Art 10 Directive Directive of of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) e e 2004/109 2004/109 /EC) /EC) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2. 1) 28 633 606 5.3368% SUBTOTAL 8. 28 633 606 5.3368% A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial date Conversion rights that may voti instrument Period be acquired if ng the instrument righ is ts exercised/conver ted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number % of of date Conversion cash of voti finan Period voting ng cial rights righ instr ts ument settlement SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) Name % of voting % of Total of both if it equals or rights if voting is higher than the notifiable it equals rights threshold or is through higher than financia the l notifiable instrume threshold nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information Place of completion Date of completion Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only) A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation Full name (including legal form for ALLAN GRAY INTERNATIONAL legal entities) PROPRIETARY LIMITED Contact address (registered office No.1 Silo, Silo Square, for legal entities) V&A Waterfront, Cape Town, South Africa, 8001 E-Mail compliance@allangray.co.za Phone number / Fax number +27 21 415 9315 Other useful information MICHAEL PERCY (at least legal representative for legal persons) B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable Full name Contact address MICHAEL PERCY E-Mail compliance@allangray.co.za Phone number / Fax number +27 21 415 9315 Other useful information (e.g. Investment Compliance functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation) C: Additional information ISIN: KYG5462G1073 Category Code: HOL TIDM: LEK OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 5020 End of Announcement EQS News Service 639047 14-Dec-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2017 05:45 ET (10:45 GMT)