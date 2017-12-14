Antibacterial Drugs Market Value to Reach US$51,447.6 Million by the End of 2025: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, December 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As competition grows strong in the global antibacterial drugs, the leading players are finding it more convenience to collaborate with rivals to expand their product offering as well regional footprint worldwide. In a new study, Transparency Market Research (TMR) has identified Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK), Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Novartis Ag, and Allergen Plc as some of the most prominent enterprises operating in the global antibacterial drugs market. To gain a competitive edge, Pfizer signed an agreement with AstraZeneca in August 2016. This collaboration was intended to acquire the commercialization and development rights of late-stage small molecule anti-infective business. Besides this, the market witnessed several other partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions aimed at catapulting businesses to the forefront of the global antibacterial drugs market.

View Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/antibacterial-drugs-market.html

Despite strategies toyed by businesses to gain traction, the subpar pace of growth is unlikely to change for the global antibacterial drugs market. According to TMR, the global market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 1.5% between 2017 and 2025. Given the growth pace, the market is expected to reach US$51,447.6 mn by the end of 2025, from US$45,325.0 mn in 2016. While North America held dominance in the global antibacterial drugs market in 2016, TMR forecasts sluggish growth for the region through the forecast period. In terms of drug-class, the B-lactam segment led the market in 2016.

Request to View Sample Copy of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1567

Antibacterial Drugs Market Witnesses Threat from Looming Patent Expiries

The rising population of aged people, escalating number of bacterial strains, which are multidrug resistant, and the rising demand for effective yet affordable antibacterial drugs will give the market considerable boost over the forecast period. In addition, TMR predicts the global antibacterial drugs market to gain significantly from the increasing incidence of infectious diseases. It is also likely to gain from the rising demand for innovative molecules. Despite the aforementioned growth prospects, the advent of genetic drugs for antibacterial activities threatens the overall market. The looming patent expiries are also identified as key factors restraining the market. Furthermore, the research and development activities conducted in the field is insufficient as per many experts. This could pose significant threat to the overall antibacterial drugs market in the coming years.

Request Antibacterial Drugs Market Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1567

Opportunities Prevalent in Emerging Nations to Boost Growth in Near Future

In the coming years, the market is likely to gain from factors such as the improved efficacy, fewer side effects, and reduced time of action. In addition, opportunities prevalent across emerging nations will enable the global antibacterial drugs market stay afloat during the forecast period. According to TMR, the market will gain considerable traction in emerging nations such as India and China.

Request to view table of content @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/1567

In the last few years, several synthesis inhibitors have gone off-patent, which has made TMR predict that several of the drugs under clinical trial could be approved in the coming years. The likelihood of benefiting from the commercialization of drug-resistant infections treatment is also rising. Despite the influx of novel protein synthesis inhibitors, vaccines will remain the class of drugs contributing the most revenue toward the global antibacterial drugs market. These factors will enable growth in the global antibacterial drugs market in the coming years.

Global Antibacterial Drugs Market Report is available @ US$ 5795

About TMR

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

TMR Blog: http://www.theglobalhealthnews.com/

