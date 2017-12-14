sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,194 Euro		+0,067
+1,31 %
WKN: A14WBB ISIN: CA0115321089 Ticker-Symbol: 1AL 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
ALAMOS GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALAMOS GOLD INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,338
5,435
12:42
5,338
5,434
12:42
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALAMOS GOLD INC
ALAMOS GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALAMOS GOLD INC5,194+1,31 %