

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO, CVE) announced the company plans to invest between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion in 2018, with the majority of the budget allocated to sustain base production at the company's oil sands operations. Cenovus is planning additional workforce reductions of approximately 15% and expects to achieve further cost efficiencies through continued improvements in areas such as drilling performance, development planning and optimized scheduling of oil sands well start-ups.



Cenovus Energy said the combined net proceeds from its recent asset sales will be used to fully retire the outstanding amount on the company's asset-sale bridge facility. The company is also currently marketing a package of non-core assets in the Deep Basin to further streamline its portfolio and reduce leverage.



'Our priorities for 2018 are to reduce costs and deleverage our balance sheet while maintaining capital discipline. The sooner we can achieve our long-term debt ratio goal, the sooner we can move to balance returning cash to shareholders with disciplined investments in high-return growth,' said Alex Pourbaix, Cenovus President & CEO.



Cenovus Energy also announced that Kieron McFadyen, Executive Vice-President & President, Upstream Oil & Gas is leaving the company on January 15, 2018. Drew Zieglgansberger will expand his executive responsibilities to become Executive Vice-President Upstream. Ivor Ruste, the company's Chief Financial Officer, will retire on April 30, 2018. The company said an executive search will be conducted for the role and will consider both internal and external candidates.



