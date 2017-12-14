Tallinn, 2017-12-14 12:39 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS Tallink Grupp completes the sale of the Superfast vessels



The subsidiaries of AS Tallink Grupp, Baltic SF VII Ltd and Baltic SF VIII Ltd have delivered today on 14.12.2017 the vessels M/S Stena Superfast VII and M/S Stena Superfast VIII to the company Stena North Sea Ltd.



Value of the deal is 133.5 million euros and the profit from the sale of the vessels is not significant to the consolidated results of AS Tallink Grupp. The cash flow from the sale of the vessels will strengthen the group's financial position.



Veiko Haavapuu Finance Director AS Tallink Grupp Sadama 5/7 Tel. +372 640 9914 E-mail veiko.haavapuu@tallink.ee