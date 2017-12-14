RAMIRENT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE December 14, 2017



Ramirent Plc's Board of Directors have resolved on two new long-term incentive plans: A Performance Share Plan 2018-2020 for the members of the Executive Management Team and a Deferred Incentive Plan 2018 for other key employees of the company.



Performance Share Plan 2018-2020 for the Executive Management Team



The Board of Directors of Ramirent Plc has also approved a new Performance Share Plan 2018-2020 for the Executive Management Team members. The aim of the new plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the Executive Management Team Members in order to increase the value of the company in the long-term, to retain the Executive Management Team Members at the company, and to offer them a competitive reward plan that is based on earning and accumulating the company's shares. The potential reward from this plan will be paid partly in the company's shares and partly in cash in 2021. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes arising from the reward to the plan participants.



The potential reward from the Performance Share Plan 2018-2020 will be based on the participant's short-term incentive plan targets in 2018 as well as on the Group's cumulative EPS development in 2018-2020.



The rewards to be paid on the basis of the Performance Share Plan 2018-2020 correspond to an approximate maximum total of 270,000 Ramirent Plc shares including also the proportion to be paid in cash.



Deferred Incentive Plan 2018 for other key employees of the company



The Board of Directors of Ramirent Plc has approved a new Deferred Incentive Plan 2018 to maximally support the implementation of the company's renewed strategy and to offer key employees a competitive reward and retention program. The Deferred Incentive Plan includes one earning period, calendar year 2018, with a lock-up period of two years whereby the potential reward will be paid in cash in 2021. The incentive plan has been extended from 120 key employees to include approximately 160 key employees. The potential reward from the incentive plan for the earning period 2018 will be based on the participant's short-term incentive plan targets. The maximum reward of the Deferred Incentive Plan 2018 to be paid in 2021 will amount up to approximately EUR 2.6 million. The members of the Executive Management Team are not included in the target group of the Deferred Incentive Plan as they are part of the Performance Share Plan where the potential reward is paid in Ramirent shares.



