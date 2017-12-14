

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR), a manufacturer of professional, medical, industrial and commercial products, on Thursday said it recorded double-digit earnings growth in fiscal 2017, and initiated its 2018 outlook. The Company anticipates that 2018 net earnings per share will be in the range of $3.50 to $3.60.



Adjusted net earnings per share for the year is anticipated to be in the range of $4.25 to $4.35, which assumes adjusted core revenue growth between 3.5% and 4%.



On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.34 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2017, analysts anticipate earnings of $3.99 per share.



Thomas Joyce, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, 'We are pleased with our 2017 performance, delivering core growth acceleration, solid operating margin expansion, and double-digit earnings growth. Our most recent larger acquisitions - Cepheid, Pall and Nobel - continue to perform well and have improved meaningfully as part of Danaher. In addition, this year's strong cash flow performance positions us well for future capital deployment.'



Looking ahead, the company said it sees significant growth and margin opportunities across portfolio.



The company issued the outlook ahead of its annual investor and analyst meeting to be held in New York City.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX