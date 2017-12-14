Early Equity Plc - Notice of AGM

14 December 2017

EARLY EQUITY PLC

("Early Equity' or the "Company')

Notice of AGM

Early Equity plc announces that it has written to shareholders convening the Annual General Meeting ("AGM') to be held at the offices of Alexander David Securities Limited, 49 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4N 4SA at 11.00 a.m. on Thursday 11th January 2018.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.

