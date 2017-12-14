

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday for a fifth consecutive session amid high inflation.



The Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Murat Cetinkaya, held the one-week repo rate steady at 8 percent, in line with economists' expectations.



The overnight marginal funding rate was kept at 9.25 percent and the borrowing rate was held at 7.25 percent.



Meanwhile, the bank raised the late liquidity window raising rate to 12.75 percent from 12.25 percent.



Aggregate demand conditions have displayed a strong course and credit has shown rapid growth. the bank said.



That said, current elevated levels of inflation and recent developments in cost factors have increased the risks on expectations and the pricing behavior, it added,. Accordingly, the Committee decided to tighten the monetary policy stance.



'Tight stance in monetary policy will be maintained decisively until inflation outlook displays a significant improvement and becomes consistent with the targets,' the bank said. Inflation expectations, pricing behavior and other factors affecting inflation will be closely monitored and, if needed, further monetary tightening will be



