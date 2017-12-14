

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment rate declined in the three months ended September, the labor force survey from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.



The unemployment rate dropped to 20.2 percent in the third quarter from 21.1 percent in the second quarter.



In the corresponding period last year, the rate was 22.6 percent.



There were 0.97 million unemployed people during the third quarter.



The number of unemployed persons decreased by 4.6 percent compared with the previous quarter and by 11.2 percent compared with the same quarter of 2016.



