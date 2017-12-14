

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Kentucky lawmaker has apparently took his own life just two days after facing allegation that he sexually assaulted a minor.



Danny Ray Johnson, a Republican state representative of Kentucky, died of self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday evening.



Reports quoting Bullitt County Coroner David Billings said Johnson was found with a single gun shot wound to the head after stopping his car in a secluded part of Greenwell Ford Road in Mount Washington.



Pastor at a local church, he was elected to the Kentucky state legislature in 2016.



Monday, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting had published a report in which a woman accused him of molesting her after a party at Johnson's home basement on New Year's Eve of 2012.



The newspaper quoted Maranda Richmond as saying that she was a 17-year-old girl when the incident took place.



At a press conference Tuesday, the 57-year old preacher-turned-politician denied the sexual abuse allegation, which he said is part of a nationwide strategy to defeat conservative Republicans.



Shortly before 5 pm EST the same day, Johnson posted a message on his Facebook page paying tribute to his family and saying he asked people to care for his wife.



Johnson revealed that he has been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder for several years.



'PTSD is a sickness that will take my life, I cannot handle it any longer. It has won this life, But heaven is my home.' The post appears to have been removed.



His facebook post of 2016 depicting former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as orangutans had turned controversial.



